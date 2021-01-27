Family Still Seeking Tips In Finding Daughter’s Killer; Shot and Killed While Driving Southbound on I-95 In Miami; Cash Reward Available

MIAMI, FL – One year has passed since the tragic death of Melissa Gonzalez, as she was shot while driving on I-95. Melissa’s family alongside Homicide detectives will be pleading for the community’s help with any information that will aid in solving her murder.

According to authorities, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Melissa Gonzalez, 22 years old, was shot and killed while driving southbound on Interstate 95 (I-95) around NW 79 Street in Miami, Florida.

Anyone with information regarding is requested to contact Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective J. Segovia at (305) 471-2400. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477, visit CrimeStoppers305.com and select “Submit a Tip,” use facebook.com/crimestoppers305 or get the P3 app.

Tips that leads to the arrest of the subject or subjects may be eligible for a reward UP TO $3,000.00. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.

RELATED: COPS: “If You Are A Human With A Heart, This Case Should Destroy You Inside” – FIU Graduate, 22, Shot & Killed While Driving On I-95 In Miami