$10,000 Reward For Suspect In Pompano Beach Garbage Truck Fires

By Joe Mcdermott
POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating the subject responsible for setting several garbage trucks on fire last October. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

At approximately 2:12 a.m. Sunday, October 18, an unknown subject wearing a black garbage bag type suit and goggles entered the Waste Pro facility located at 3101 N.W. 16th Terrace in Pompano Beach. After the subject forced entry by torching the gate to gain access into the compound, the subject walked toward the rear of the property alongside the garbage trucks with what appeared to be a gas canister. 

Surveillance video of the incident shows the subject lighting a garbage truck on fire after walking toward the rear. The subject then proceeds to walk back toward the front gate while lighting several other garbage trucks on fire before opening a door to the building, placing a clear bottle of liquid on the floor and lighting the liquid, causing the building to catch fire. The subject is then seen leaving the compound through the gate and fleeing in a black sedan. There was an additional white SUV type vehicle that was being used as a possible lookout in the area. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detective Tamara Encina at 954-652-6557. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $3,000. An additional reward of up to $7,000 is being offered by Waste Pro.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

