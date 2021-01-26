Palm Beach Detectives Seeking 6’0” Tall Black Male With “T21” Tattoo On Left Index Finger; Say Suspect Impersonating Deputy U.S. Marshal

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On May 26, 2020 a victim received phone calls from individuals claiming to be U.S. Marshalls who had warrants for the victim’s arrest. These individuals, through threats and intimation, coerced the victim to withdrawal all the money from their account.

After making the withdrawal, a dark colored vehicle pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle preventing the victim from traveling any further. A black male depicted in an artists sketch exited the passenger’s side of his vehicle. The male walked up to the victim, flashed a badge and handcuffs, and asked for money. Fearing the male and arrest, the victim handed over the money to the male.

The victim is described as a black male approximately 6′ tall, muscular build, and having a ‘T21’ tattoo on his left index finger.

Anyone who can identify this suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from pbsoapp.com.