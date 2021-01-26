Owner, CEO of “My Pillow” Mike Lindell Permanently Banned from Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Twitter has announced they have permanently banned the account of My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell after what the social media giant said were repeated violations of their policies by spreading misinformation in regards to the 2020 presidential election, according to reports.

Lindell, a steadfast ally of former President Donald Trump, has repeatedly used his Twitter account to help spread numerous claims that widespread voter fraud was responsible for why Trump lost his reelection bid, despite the fact that Trump’s campaign and others have filed and lost 86 lawsuits contesting the outcome of the election, with the majority of the cases being dismissed for “lack of evidence.”

Twitter noted that Lindell has repeatedly violated their “civic integrity policy,” leading to the permanent ban of his account. Earlier this month, Twitter had also permanently banned Trump from their service as well.

Lindell – a former crack addict who turned his life around after embracing religion – designed, invented, and patented the poly-foam My Pillow in 2004 and later grew to fame as the product’s spokesperson. However, as he promoted his conservative leanings more publicly – including his support of Trump and his claims of a “stolen” election – his business has faced backlash, as several major retailers have recently announced that they would no longer be carrying My Pillow products.

Dominion Voting Systems, one of the targets of Trump and Lindell’s claims of voter fraud, has threatened the My Pillow CEO with a lawsuit for accusing the company of “stealing millions of votes.”

During an interview with Reuters after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 – where Trump supporters rioted in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results – Lindell stuck by his guns in regards to his views, saying “I’m never letting the fraud go.”

The My Pillow Twitter account remains active.