Charlotte County Detectives Seeking Info On Missing Teen From Orlando Area, May Have Returned To Orange County

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MISSING RUNAWAY
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Detectives are asking the public for help in gathering information on the whereabouts of Dakota T. Carlson, 16, who was last seen on January 15th, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to authorities, Dakota left his place of residence on foot, however, he was observed talking on his cellphone prior to him leaving the residence.

Dakota is described as 5’06, 150 lbs., Blonde Hair, and Hazel Eyes. He is from the Orlando area and may have returned to Orange County. It is possible that he may also be in any of  our surrounding counties.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dakota Carlson, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013, or your local law enforcement agency.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

