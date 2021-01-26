Charlotte County Detectives Seeking Info On Missing Teen From Orlando Area, May Have Returned To Orange County

According to authorities, Dakota T. Carlson, 16, left his place of residence on foot, however, he was observed talking on his cellphone prior to him leaving the residence.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – Detectives are asking the public for help in gathering information on the whereabouts of Dakota T. Carlson, 16, who was last seen on January 15th, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to authorities, Dakota left his place of residence on foot, however, he was observed talking on his cellphone prior to him leaving the residence.

Dakota is described as 5’06, 150 lbs., Blonde Hair, and Hazel Eyes. He is from the Orlando area and may have returned to Orange County. It is possible that he may also be in any of our surrounding counties.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dakota Carlson, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013, or your local law enforcement agency.