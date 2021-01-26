COPS: Broward Medical Specialist Arrested After Sending Sexually Explicit Photos To Minor; Portrayed Himself As Teenage Boy

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A Broward County doctor was arrested Tuesday morning by Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detectives after a joint investigation with Coral Springs Police Department revealed that he sent sexually explicit messages and photographs to an underage victim.

Detectives obtained information that in early April, Dr. Stewart Wade Bitman, MD sent a number of sexual text messages and nude photos of himself to a 13-year-old child. Detectives believe Bitman knew he was communicating with a minor; and while attempting to solicit his victims, he portrayed himself as a teenage boy.

During the search warrant executed at Bitman’s home Tuesday morning with assistance from Broward Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members, he was taken into custody and numerous electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.

Bitman, 64, was booked at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. He faces three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor. The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are working to identify additional victims with whom Bitman may have communicated.

According to an online database of physicians, Dr. Stewart Bitman, MD specializes in Gastroenterology and is considered to “have more experience with esophageal, gastrointestinal, anal and rectal disorders than any other specialists in his area.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office ICAC detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case or anyone whose child may have been a victim of Bitman to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office ICAC Detective Jennifer Montgomery at 954-888-5290. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.