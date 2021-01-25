CrimeLocalSociety

Two Killed In Fiery Crash In Lighthouse Point; Vehicle Stopped At Traffic Light Slammed Into, Burst Into Flames

By Joe Mcdermott
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed two drivers in Lighthouse Point early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at around 1:23 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lighthouse Point Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Northeast 49th Street and North Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Dana Allison Raymond, 34, of Coral Springs was traveling southbound in a 2017 Kia Optima on North Federal Highway when she struck a 2011 Hyundai Tuscon driven by Justin M. Waldron, 38, of Lighthouse Point. Waldron’s vehicle appears to have been stopped for the traffic light where he was facing southbound on North Federal Highway at Northeast 49th Street when Raymond’s vehicle struck him in a rear-end collision.

The crash caused Raymond’s vehicle to become fully engulfed in fire and Waldron’s vehicle to become partially engulfed. Bystanders on scene were able to remove Raymond from her vehicle. She was transported to Broward Health North where she was later pronounced deceased. Waldron was pronounced deceased on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the deadly crash.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
