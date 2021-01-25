Two Killed In Fiery Crash In Lighthouse Point; Vehicle Stopped At Traffic Light Slammed Into, Burst Into Flames

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed two drivers in Lighthouse Point early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at around 1:23 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lighthouse Point Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at Northeast 49th Street and North Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Dana Allison Raymond, 34, of Coral Springs was traveling southbound in a 2017 Kia Optima on North Federal Highway when she struck a 2011 Hyundai Tuscon driven by Justin M. Waldron, 38, of Lighthouse Point. Waldron’s vehicle appears to have been stopped for the traffic light where he was facing southbound on North Federal Highway at Northeast 49th Street when Raymond’s vehicle struck him in a rear-end collision.

The crash caused Raymond’s vehicle to become fully engulfed in fire and Waldron’s vehicle to become partially engulfed. Bystanders on scene were able to remove Raymond from her vehicle. She was transported to Broward Health North where she was later pronounced deceased. Waldron was pronounced deceased on scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the deadly crash.