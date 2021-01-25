REPORTS: Trump Reconsidering “Patriot Party,” Will Concentrate On Helping Republicans Win Back Congress in ‘22 – Impeachment Conviction Unlikely

Then Republican presidential nominee and businessman Donald Trump at the reopening of Trump Turnberry in front of the Turnberry lighthouse. Editorial credit: Christian David Cooksey / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – Recently, news outlets have been reporting that former President Donald Trump, since losing his reelection bid in November, has been weighing the possibility of creating a third political party – dubbed the “Patriot Party” – after coming into conflict with several of his fellow Republicans right before the end of his term. In particular, Trump took exception to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R., Ky.) statement that the former President was to blame for the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, in addition to some Republican support in Congress when it came to Trump’s second impeachment.

Reports indicate that Trump was considering creating a third political party as a way of maintaining his political influence – he still maintains strong support from his base – as well as a way of pressuring Republican senators not to vote to convict him in his upcoming trial, as a new party made up of Trump supporters would surly fracture the Republican Party.

However, breaking reports say that Trump has now re-thought this idea and has scrapped plans of creating a “Patriot Party,” having been possibly talked out of it by close associates. Instead, according to adviser Jason Miller, Trump will instead focus on helping Republican candidates in their election bids to the House and Senate in an attempt to re-take both from their current Democrat control in 2022.

One of the reasons for Trump’s possible change of mind is reporting by the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, who tweeted that “Trump has started to believe there are fewer votes to convict than there would have been if the vote had been held almost immediately after January 6, the people familiar with his thinking said.”

In last 24 hours, after floating through a few folks that he was considering creating a third-party as a way to keep Senate Rs in line ahead of impeachment, Trump has been talked out of that and is making clear to people he isn't pursuing it, per ppl familiar w his thinking. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 24, 2021

According to Miller, Trump “has made clear his goal is to win back the House and Senate for Republicans in 2022. There’s nothing that’s actively being planned regarding an effort outside of that.”

However, Miller also added that, depending on circumstances, that nothing was being taken off the table in regards to Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial, saying, “It’s completely up to Republican senators if this is something that becomes more serious.”

Presumably, this is a reference to reports that there may be significant Republican support for possibly convicting Trump, which could result in his being banned from ever holding public office again. Reports say that Mitch McConnell is seeing Trump’s trial as a way to “purge” him from the Republican party, although there is a growing number of senators in the GOP who oppose impeachment, making a conviction unlikely.