Report: Washington Post “Retires” Trump Fact Checker, Has No Current Plans to Create One for Biden Despite His Fair Share of Inaccuracies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Post has announced that, after recording 30,573 false or misleading claims as vocalized or tweeted by former President Donald Trump during his single term in office, the newspaper would finally be retiring their “Trump fact checker” now that Joe Biden is in the Oval Office.
Initially started at the beginning of Trump’s term, the Trump fact checking team at the Post was only supposed to cover him for 100 days. However, after reader requests, the project continued for his entire presidency, with The Post’s chief fact checker Glenn Kessler recently tweeting that he “never would have believed this number [30,573] was possible when we started four years ago.”
However, The Washington Post recently told The Daily Caller that they will not be assembling a similar fact checking team for current President Biden, stating that the paper does “not have plans to launch a Biden database at this time.”
Glenn Kessler noted during a recent interview on CNN that he won’t count false Biden claims the same way that he counted Trump’s, citing an assumption that the Biden Administration will be more transparent and forthcoming.
“I did five years of Obama, and I assume that the Biden presidency will be a lot like the Obama presidency,” Kessler said. “They will be responsive and able to quickly back up what they’re saying, and occasionally the President will go off-kilter, particularly when he’s speaking extraneously and not following something a script that has been previously fact checked.”
However, reports note that Biden has given his share of inaccurate statements over the years as well, some of which have been reported by Kessler himself for The Washington Post; many others have been recorded by websites such as PolitiFact.