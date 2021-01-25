Edgewater Man Arrested On Child Porn Charges; Detectives Say He Has History of Soliciting Young Girls Online; Being Held on $500,000 Bond

Aaron Crump, 32 of Edgewater, is facing a minimum of 20 enhanced counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child after a cyber tip led Volusia sheriff’s detectives to recover multiple graphic videos from his phone depicting sexual abuse of children.

EDGEWATER, FL – An Edgewater man is facing a minimum of 20 enhanced counts of possession of a sexual performance of a child after a cyber tip led Volusia sheriff’s detectives to recover multiple graphic videos from his phone depicting sexual abuse of children.

Those 20 counts only represent a few of the approximately 1,500 files discovered so far. During the investigation, detectives also learned that Aaron Crump, 32 of Mango Tree Drive in Edgewater, has been using an alias to communicate with young girls from around the country and to request nude photos from them.

Crump was arrested at his home Friday night by members of a Volusia Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team. The investigation started in October when the Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that more than 350 files of suspected child pornography had been uploaded to an online storage account. After identifying Crump as the owner, detectives obtained search warrants to obtain more evidence. In December, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Crump in Ormond Beach and questioned him about the case.

Crump admitted to using the name “Mark Little” for his online accounts. He told detectives he pretended to be younger online, and exchanged nude photos with several teenage girls from other states.

Detectives also researched prior cases involving Crump. Those included two 2019 cases: one in Minnesota, where Crump had sexual conversations and exchanged photos and videos with an 11-year-old girl, and one in Michigan, where a father reported his 11-year-old daughter was communicating with an adult who was requesting nude photos. The male suspect, who used the name Mark Little, told the girl he was 17 years old and lives near Disney World. He messaged her about pinning her down, handcuffing her and performing sex acts on her, and asked her to take pictures of her little sister while she was sleeping, according to the report.

As this investigation continued, detectives found evidence that Crump has been using file-sharing applications to share child pornography without being detected.

The 20 charges filed at this point are just the initial charges Crump is facing. Additional charges are pending further investigation. Crump is being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $500,000 bond.

Anyone who has any information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.