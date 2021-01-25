BusinessLocalPress Releases

Dream Finders Homes Now Selling 4-6 Bedroom Homes at Lakeside at Hamlin in Winter Garden

By George McGregor
With the community in its infancy, sales currently are being handled from Dream Finders’ Wincey Groves at Hamlin development on Orange Orchard Drive in Winter Garden, according to Gerry Boeneman, president of Dream Finders’ Central Florida division.
WINTER GARDEN, FL – In the first couple of weeks of sales, Dream Finders Homes has sold 14 homesites in Lakeside at Hamlin, the company’s newest luxury-home community just off State Road 429 near the intersection of County Road 545 and Porter Road.

“We’re excited to offer a mix of 151 spectacular 40- 50- and 60-foot homesites in Lakeside at Hamlin,” he said. “This is a fantastic location near Winter Garden, Horizon West and the Disney World™ area.”

Boeneman said new homes at Lakeside at Hamlin will range from 2,235 to 4,443 square feet and can be built with four to six bedrooms, two and one-half to four bathrooms and two-car garages. Pricing starts in the low $400,000s.

Buyers can choose from a variety of one- and two-story floorplans and select from numerous structural options including stone exteriors, private swimming pools or spas, bonus rooms, wet bars, gourmet kitchens and disappearing sliding-glass doors.

Altogether, Dream Finders Homes will be building on a total of 151 homesites at Lakeside at Hamlin. “Our 40-foot homesites will feature newly designed floorplans and elevations with rear-loading garages,” Boeneman said.

For more information about Lakeside at Hamlin, please call 888-214-1164.

George McGregor

