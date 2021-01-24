CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Charged With Second-degree Murder In Killing Of Daytona Beach Man Missing Since This Past Sunday

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Michael Harris
Michael Harris Jr., 20, of DeLand, was arrested Saturday evening in the murder of 63-year-old Bobby Scott, whose husband reported him missing after he didn’t come home for an entire day.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a Daytona Beach-area man who has been missing since this past Sunday. Michael Harris Jr., 20, of DeLand, was arrested Saturday evening in the murder of 63-year-old Bobby Scott, whose husband reported him missing after he didn’t come home for an entire day.

Two days after Scott went missing, Deputies recovered Scott’s vehicle in Deland. Harris, who was in possession of Scott’s vehicle, told deputies that Scott loaned it to him Sunday. Harris added that he had not had contact with Scott since then. Detectives then made contact with Scott’s husband who said Scott never loaned his vehicle to anyone. In addition, detectives learned that Scott’s cell phone was found abandoned in Deland and that Scott had not contacted anyone since Sunday nor had any financial activity since going missing.

Bobby Scott, 63, was last seen leaving his residence in the Daytona Beach area around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Investigation revealed that Scott met Harris via a dating app and agreed to meet up Sunday.

Investigation revealed that Scott met Harris via a dating app and agreed to meet up Sunday. After Scott and Harris met up, Scott was never heard from again. Evidence recovered from Scott’s vehicle subsequently linked Harris to the murder and on Saturday he was arrested via arrest warrant for second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Harris was taken into custody without incident, and detectives are actively pursuing all leads in reference to Scott’s missing body.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

