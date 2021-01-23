Op-Ed: The Checkmating of America

We’ve been under attack by enemies foreign and domestic for quite some time, as the Bush, Clinton and Obama administrations were primarily about enriching high level office holders—e.g. Hillary, Biden, Obama—the kleptocrats in Congress, fueling wars overseas, and selling out our jobs and our country to China. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – We’re now learning why our Founders placed freedom of the press and freedom of speech—among other key rights—in the First Amendment in our Bill of Rights. For it is the chicanery, sabotage and subversive propaganda of the American media that has landed us where we are today.

To prove this point, let me illustrate what our mainstream press—say the New York Times—should have been trumpeting as soon as the theft of our election became evident:

Headline: WORLD WAR III RAGING! AMERICA IN THE CROSSHAIRS!

Subtitle: THE INTERNATIONAL GLOBALIST CABAL, AIDED BY THE DEMOCRAT PARTY, SELL-OUT POLITICIANS AND OFFICIALS, AND THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY, NOW IN OPEN ASSAULT ON AMERICA

First paragraph: President Trump has been proven right—the 2020 election was stolen in a flagrant act of treason by both Democrats and their globalist allies. This coup d’état to take over America was part of a Soros-funded “Color Revolution” revolving around a contested election, with the aim of turning America over to Communist China under the Davos elites’ plan for One World Government.

Anyone see that headline in the Paper of Record? In any of our mainstream press? On MSNBC? How differently do you think your friends and family members who are loyal, unquestioning Democrats would be viewing world events and our present crisis if the Gray Lady had vouchsafed articles like that?

But perhaps you’ll find that headline hyperbolic, so let me explain why I believe it expresses the very real situation in the last weeks of Trump’s presidency.

We’ve been under attack by enemies foreign and domestic for quite some time, as the Bush, Clinton and Obama administrations were primarily about enriching high level office holders—e.g. Hillary, Biden, Obama—the kleptocrats in Congress, fueling wars overseas, and selling out our jobs and our country to China. That’s why Trump won in 2016—he stands for the opposite of all that corruption. But let’s focus on the past year and the multi-pronged war being waged against us.

The Plandemic’s Attack on Our Middle Class

We remember only too well the mysterious flu virus that struck China in December 2019 and January 2020. We saw videos of people apparently dropping dead in the streets, and bizarre “lockdowns” turning huge cities into empty ghost-towns seemingly overnight. What we didn’t know then:

Those videos were psy-op propaganda to condition us to follow suit and shut down our own cities, businesses, economic engine, and systematically weaken our nation and our people.

The virus had been engineered in a Chinese bio-weapons lab.

Even though the “novel coronavirus” was a bioweapon and intentionally spreading it to the U.S. was therefore an act of war, it turned out to be essentially no more lethal than the seasonal flu, which also kills many people every year—especially the elderly.

The Globalist Cabal was behind the psy-op, and got plenty of help from China, the UK, Bill Gates, Italy, the corrupt media in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere, so it seemed to most people to be legit. After all, how could a conspiracy this big take place?Answer: with massive planning, billions of dollars, and evil genius.

This is why those who are wide awake call Covid-19 the “Plandemic” or the “Scamdemic.” If we forget about the eensy weensy virus narrative and just look at the results, this is what we see: China and the domestic enemies of America—the radical Progressive Dems and RINOs—have weakened America nearly to the point of no return, by wiping out at least half of our small businesses or more, which means they’ve decimated our once thriving middle class. And the middle class is America! Most countries have a small, superrich oligarchy on top, and masses of poor people beneath them. Only in America can everyone potentially thrive as members of the middle class pursuing their happiness. That happiness has been largely destroyed by our America-hating enemies, both foreign and domestic.

The Theft of Our Election

Anyone with functioning brain cells must have recognized that Biden was a sure bet to lose the 2020 election, and Trump, as both the incumbent and a yuugely popular President who campaigned like a human dynamo, was a sure bet to win. I feel sorry for the gamblers among us who lost their very safe bets on POTUS. Yet, as it turns out, there was plenty of dirty money on Sleepy Joe.

In fact, Wayne Dupree, a black Conservative radio host and blogger who’s also been a Las Vegas odds maker and sports gaming expert for decades, offers a unique analysis of election night. We all knew Trump had won his re-election that night, but were shocked when Fox News called Arizona for Biden at 11:20pm, with under 60% of the vote in, and nearly a million ballots still uncounted. Dupree points out that immediately following that premature call, all the swing states stopped counting. That was unprecedented. And when the lights came back on, Trump’s 8-to-1 odds of victory had plummeted to 2-to-1, which Dupree calls not just fishy, but impossible. He believes the Arizona early vote call was both a signal for the Dems to pull out all the stops in their cheat-machinery, and to tip off crooked insiders to place bets on Biden at that moment to capture the 8-to-1 odds in favor of Trump which made Biden the long-shot who’d pay off big time. He explains it this way:

It was as if someone had decided in advance to give Arizona to Biden- whether he won it, or not. It was as if the secret code was known to only a few billionaire gamblers, ‘Fox News awards Arizona to Biden.’ Six magic words. Someone was ready for that call. Someone waited until Trump was a prohibitive 8 to 1 favorite, then knew to bet millions of dollars on Biden at the longest odds of the night. Someone knew the fix was in. Someone made a fortune.

The only way the odds could have fallen so precipitously in a few hours would have been due to massive betting on Biden while the counting was stopped. Just think—with those odds, a complicit globalist billionaire bets 10 million on Biden and walks away with a cool 80 million as a sure thing, adding insult to America’s injury.

We all know what happened next, as we awakened to bewildering, gut-wrenching news: the winner of the 2020 election was absentee candidate Quid-Pro-Joe. I don’t need to recite all the anomalies or the fact that all indicators, including that of bell-weather states and counties pointed to a clear win for Trump. We are, however, blessed by the hubris of the cheatin’ Dems who failed time and again to accurately assess Trump’s popularity with the voters. The first time, in 2016, they cheated aplenty for Hillary, but not enough to score. This time they were bound and determined to win…at any cost. So they created a vote-switching algorithm sure to push Basement Biden over the finish line. Only once again, they underestimated our remarkable President. But this time, just in case, they had another of their famous “insurance policies”: hundreds of thousands of fake, never mailed out ballots, hidden away in suitcases or ready to be trucked from state to state as needed.

Luckily for us, their overconfidence in their unscrupulous vote-flipping algorithm resulted in their desperately and openly conducting the rest of their fraud as we’ve seen in videos and testimonies of firsthand observers.

So we have both homegrown cheating: use of vote harvesting, dead people voting, felons and illegal aliens voting, people from out of state voting, and pristine mail-in ballots counted—even multiple times.

But they also used more sophisticated techniques that involved other nations. In fact, this time round, we really did have “foreign interference in our election”—the Dems’ battle cry after Trump won in 2016.

Cyber Warfare

The brilliant attorney and great patriot Sidney Powell undertook a Herculean task of documenting the fraud conducted internationally that handed Trump’s win to Beijing Biden. She released the Kraken—including a 270-page document filled with factual evidence of the theft of this election. You’d think this would have been enough to save the day, but the Swamp is deeper and wider than anyone knew, having long since seeped into our judicial system.

And just this January, information has come to light that an IT worker in Italy had been instructed to ratchet up the failing algorithm in the wee hours of the morning on November 4th, so he could send the pro-Biden-skewed results from Italy’s Leonardo SpA satellite to the servers in Germany where the votes resided prior to being sent back to the U.S. Here’s a quote from his attorney, Prof. Alfio D’Urso: “Arturo D’Elia [former head of the IT Department of Leonardo SpA] has been deposed by the presiding judge in Naples and in sworn testimony states on 4 November 2020, under instruction and direction of US persons working from the US Embassy in Rome, undertook the operation to switch data from the US elections of 3 November 2020 from significant margin of victory for Donald Trump to Joe Biden in a number of states where Joe Biden was losing the vote totals.”

Anyone see that bombshell breaking news in the New York Times? Me neither.

“A Republic, if You Can Keep It!”

Assuming Italy did indeed take part in fixing the race, we can tally the international interference thus: Italy (though manipulation of the computing algorithm), Germany (through sending faulty, manipulated data to the U.S.), Switzerland (home of Scytl software), Spain (where the votes are counted), the UK (MI-6 allegedly involved in the scam), Canada (home of Dominion voting machines), along with Trump’s—and America’s—sworn enemy: Communist China. In fact, John Ratcliffe, the Director of National Intelligence, had this to say in a signed statement, “the People’s Republic of China sought to influence the 2020 U.S. federal elections.”

Watching one’s country go down in flames through a Chinese Communist and Soros-funded globalist Color Revolution is a tragedy of gigantic proportions. We’ve seen it happen to other countries around the world, but never imagined it could happen here. In fact, most Americans who actually voted for Biden have no idea that it has happened here.

We the People may have thought we were merely witnessing a presidential election as we do every four years, when what was actually transpiring was an international cyber-warfare attack on the sovereignty of America by toppling a legitimately elected and hugely popular President. This is why I believe we should acknowledge this coup d’état against our nation as World War III—fought in cyberspace and through psy-ops instead of with bombs and bullets. The stakes were astronomically high—the fate of the world hanging in the balance.

And sadly—make that tragically—we’ve just lost.

Coming out of the hall in Philadelphia where the Constitution was written, Benjamin Franklin was asked by a woman who’d been waiting nearby, “Sir, what have you given us?” “A Republic, ma’am—if you can keep it!” Today our question is, after letting it slip through our hands, can we get our Republic back?