Detectives Investigating Shooting In Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A man was shot by his girlfriend’s father late Friday night during a violent altercation with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s mother. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on the 1900 block of Forest Avenue in Daytona Beach.

According to authorities, the mother and father reported they’d heard their daughter screaming outside, and when they went to help her, they saw her boyfriend, 26-year-old Vincent Moore, attacking her. The daughter was bleeding from her mouth and face.

The parents said they tried to break up the fight to no avail. The father told detectives he fired one warning shot into the ground while the mother tried to get Moore to leave. Moore started attacking her instead, and the father told detectives he shot Moore one time.

Moore was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. Moore’s girlfriend had several visible injuries to her face and mouth, consistent with having been battered by Moore.

While the incident remains under investigation with the information and evidence gathered indicating the father shot Moore to protect himself and his family from serious harm. No charges have been filed at this time in the shooting. Charges in Moore’s attack on his girlfriend are pending further investigation.