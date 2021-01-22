CrimeLocalSociety

Summerfield Man Arrested For Possessing Large Cache of Child Pornography

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Summerfield Man Arrested For Possessing Large Cache of Child Pornography
Dane Stevens, 40, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held on a $100,000.00 bond. He is charged with twenty counts of Possession of Ten or More Child Pornography Images.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Thursday, January 21, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Sutliff arrested Dane Stevens, 40, on twenty counts of Possession of Ten or More Child Pornography Images.

On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Detective Sutliff’s investigation alerted him to a device operating at a specific IP address that was associated with files possibly relating to child pornography. Once Detective Sutliff was able to confirm the location from which the IP address originated, he drafted a search warrant for Stevens’ residence in Summerfield to be served on January 21, 2021. MCSO personnel executed the search warrant and located several laptops and hard drives in Stevens’ bedroom.

Detective Sutliff conducted an interview with Stevens, while Digital Forensics Technician Newbanks preformed forensic previews of his electronic devices. Stevens admitted to Detective Sutliff that he had been viewing and downloading pornography on his devices, but denied intentionally downloading files of child pornography.

At the conclusion of the interview, Detective Sutliff was notified that MCSO personnel had located several files of child pornography on the devices found in Stevens’ bedroom, so he was taken into custody. Stevens ultimately admitted to searching for, downloading, and frequently viewing child pornography throughout his life.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Due to the nature of the files found in Stevens’ possession, detectives believe it is possible that Stevens may have victims in the community. If you or someone you know have been victimized by Dane Stevens, please contact Detective Sutliff at (352) 368-3546.

Stevens was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held on a $100,000.00 bond.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

ANTIFA Members Protest President Biden’s Inauguration by…

Christopher Boyle

Report: Germany Establishes “Refugee Camps” to Hold COVID-19…

Christopher Boyle

INTERVIEW: Former GOP Spokesperson Still Pushes Voter Fraud…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 845