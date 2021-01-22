Summerfield Man Arrested For Possessing Large Cache of Child Pornography

Dane Stevens, 40, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held on a $100,000.00 bond. He is charged with twenty counts of Possession of Ten or More Child Pornography Images.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Thursday, January 21, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Sutliff arrested Dane Stevens, 40, on twenty counts of Possession of Ten or More Child Pornography Images.

On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Detective Sutliff’s investigation alerted him to a device operating at a specific IP address that was associated with files possibly relating to child pornography. Once Detective Sutliff was able to confirm the location from which the IP address originated, he drafted a search warrant for Stevens’ residence in Summerfield to be served on January 21, 2021. MCSO personnel executed the search warrant and located several laptops and hard drives in Stevens’ bedroom.

Detective Sutliff conducted an interview with Stevens, while Digital Forensics Technician Newbanks preformed forensic previews of his electronic devices. Stevens admitted to Detective Sutliff that he had been viewing and downloading pornography on his devices, but denied intentionally downloading files of child pornography.

At the conclusion of the interview, Detective Sutliff was notified that MCSO personnel had located several files of child pornography on the devices found in Stevens’ bedroom, so he was taken into custody. Stevens ultimately admitted to searching for, downloading, and frequently viewing child pornography throughout his life.

Due to the nature of the files found in Stevens’ possession, detectives believe it is possible that Stevens may have victims in the community. If you or someone you know have been victimized by Dane Stevens, please contact Detective Sutliff at (352) 368-3546.

