Oakland Park Carjacking Suspect Arrested In Port St. Lucie

By Joe Mcdermott
Antonino Santo Romano, 28, was taken into custody the evening of Wednesday, January 20 and booked at the St. Lucie County Jail the morning of Thursday, January 21. Romano faces one count of attempted felony murder and one count of carjacking without a firearm or weapon. The investigation continues. 

ST LUCIE COUNTY, FL – A suspect wanted for an Oakland Park brutal beating and carjacking was arrested in Port St. Lucie Thursday morning. At approximately 7 p.m. According to authorities, on Sunday, January 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a carjacking call near the 3000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park. When deputies arrived, they made contact with Maria Ouveryney, 63, of Oakland Park, who stated she was beaten and carjacked while feeding cats in a vacant parking lot. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that Antonino Santo Romano, 28, approached Ouveryney in the parking lot, struck her multiple times in the head and face, and then fled the scene in her green Mazda 3. Ouveryney was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her Mazda was later located in Lauderhill at 3101 W. Broward Boulevard unoccupied.

Through investigative means, Broward’s Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives located Romano in Port St. Lucie. With the assistance of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, he was taken into custody the evening of Wednesday, January 20 and booked at the St. Lucie County Jail the morning of Thursday, January 21. Romano faces one count of attempted felony murder and one count of carjacking without a firearm or weapon. The investigation continues. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

