PoliticsPress ReleasesTechnology

Google Pulls Keep Nine Ads, Cites “Sensitive” Bipartisan Language

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

According to Google, the ad was disapproved because of a “Sensitive Event” surrounding the election, that event being Joe Biden’s inauguration as president Wednesday.
According to Google, the ad was disapproved because of a “Sensitive Event” surrounding the election, that event being Joe Biden’s inauguration as president Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Keep Nine, a bipartisan organization that advocates for an independent Supreme Court, has had its Google ads suspended in an arbitrary move by the website. According to Google, the ad was disapproved because of a “Sensitive Event” surrounding the election, that event being Joe Biden’s inauguration as president Wednesday.

Keep Nine is comprised of former state Attorneys General and elected officials from both major American political parties. The fact Google would target such an organization, at a time when national leaders are calling for more unity, is heavy handed and irresponsible on the part of the tech giant. Since Google apparently believes bipartisan calls for a constitutional amendment is insensitive, Keep Nine needs the help of ordinary Americans to guarantee its message reaches every citizen who wants to make sure the Supreme Court remains independent and protect the checks and balances of our country.

“This is beyond absurd. Keep Nine is and always has been an organization dedicated to bringing Americans together over an issue that we believe should concern Americans of all persuasions,” Keep Nine said in a statement. “The fact Google would feel the need to take down our ads on the grounds that it might somehow be insensitive to the inauguration is both arbitrary and downright bizarre. Moreover, it couldn’t be more ironic given that President Biden’s core message in his address was the need for more unity.”“Since Google can’t be relied upon to help us reach concerned Americans, we’re asking those same Americans to help spread out message. Donate, tell your friends about us, and make sure people understand there’s a cause out there that is uniting Democrats and Republicans to tackle one of the great issues of our time.”

For more information on the Keep Nine organization please visit https://keepnine.org

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: The Revenge Factor In America’s Crisis –…

Howard Rotberg

Op-Ed: The Jekyll and Hyde Media; Peachy-Keen As “Orange…

Chuck Lehmann

Op-Ed: Harvard’s Flock of Future Leaders

Peter Lemiska
1 of 483