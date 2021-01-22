Broward Deputies Arrest Suspect In Deadly Gas Station Shooting

Lonzo Miller Jr., 20, of Deerfield Beach, was arrested on Monday, January 18, at around 1 p.m. for manslaughter in the July death of Zion Lamar, 20, of Pompano Beach.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – On Monday, January 18, at around 1 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Lonzo Miller Jr., 20, of Deerfield Beach, for manslaughter in the July death of Zion Lamar, 20, of Pompano Beach.

Deputies in Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals, located Miller and took him into custody in Fort Lauderdale. Miller is being held in the Broward County Main Jail.

Using investigative techniques and witness statements, Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives determined that Miller shot Lamar during an altercation between multiple individuals at approximately 11:52 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at a Solo Gas Station located at 560 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach. Lamar was not involved in the altercation.

Upon arrival, deputies found Lamar outside of the business suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Lamar to Broward Health North where he later died.