COPS: Beer Bandit Arrested For Multiple Thefts In Broward County

By Joe Mcdermott
Damian Fuller, 43, faces five counts of petit theft in the first degree, four counts of petit theft in the second degree and one count of cocaine possession.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac district detectives, in collaboration with Broward Sheriff Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team (BAT), arrested Damian Fuller, 43, on January 20 in connection with multiple beer thefts in Broward County.

Fuller, who confessed to stealing cases of beer on seven different occasions from businesses in Tamarac and North Lauderdale, was booked at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail Wednesday morning. He faces five counts of petit theft in the first degree, four counts of petit theft in the second degree and one count of cocaine possession.

According to detectives, at approximately 2:30 a.m. that morning, Broward Sheriff’s Office BAT units notified investigators that a 2013 black Nissan Altima matching the suspect vehicle involved in several beer thefts in Broward County was spotted in the City of Tamarac. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were informed, and the black Nissan was located in the parking lot of a CVS at 3915 W. Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. 

As deputies approached the business, Fuller was seen exiting the store with cases of beer in his possession. Deputies immediately detained him for questioning and learned that the cases of beer were stolen. Fuller was then taken into custody. 

In a sworn statement, post Miranda, Fuller admitted to committing beer thefts in Tamarac and North Lauderdale between October 2020 and January 2021. Detectives say he is most likely responsible for similar thefts throughout Broward County and that they are working with local agencies to help solve those cases.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

