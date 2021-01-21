PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Within 24 Hours of Inauguration, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against President Joe Biden

By Joe Mcdermott
newly elected Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
While speaking with Greg Kelly of Newsmax on January 13, newly elected Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she planned to act on the first day of Biden’s presidency; apparently she has moved forward with that plan.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Just one day into President Joe Biden’s term, newly elected Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced via Twitter Thursday that she has officially filed articles of impeachment against Biden, a move Greene had originally announced she would take shortly after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump a second time.

“President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies. President Biden is even on tape admitting to a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian government threatening to withhold $1,000,000,000 in foreign aid if they did not do his bidding. President Biden residing in the White House is a threat to national security and he must be immediately impeached.”

The Case
https://greene.house.gov/media/press-releases/congresswoman-marjorie-taylor-greene-introduces-articles-impeachment-against
“We cannot have a President of the United States that is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies. So on January 21st, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden,” said Rep. Greene.

Despite the effort, the articles of impeachment have little chance of moving forward through a duel Democratic controlled chamber of Congress.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

