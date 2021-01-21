CrimeLocalSociety

Suspects Arrested in August 2020 Lehigh Homicide; Third and Final Suspect In Custody for Second Degree Murder, Attempted Robbery, Conspiracy

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

AUGUST 2020 HOMICIDE
On the evening of January 20, 2021, the Fugitives Warrants Task Force located and apprehended the third and final suspect related to this homicide. He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail and is charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – On August 14, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3100 block of 56th Street West, in Lehigh Acres in reference to a shooting. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and located a vehicle with a deceased male lying on the ground next to the driver’s side door. The male sustained apparent gunshot wounds and was determined to be a victim of a homicide.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to assume the investigation. During the course of the investigation, and through conducting multiple witness interviews, detectives learned the victim was involved in a planned narcotics transaction, that quickly turned violent, with a known subject, later identified as Alize Fonseca, 16.

Further investigation revealed the identities of two other suspects involved in the incident, Christian Couto, 19, and Austin Moore, 20, who corroborated events leading up to and following the violent encounter with the victim during the narcotics transaction. Through contact with both subjects, detectives further determined Fonseca planned to rob the victim while setting up the transaction prior to the shooting.

Throughout this five month long investigation, both Couto and Moore pled to second degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit robbery through the judicial system.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

On the evening of January 20, 2021, the Fugitives Warrants Task Force located and apprehended Fonseca, the third and final suspect related to this homicide. Fonseca is currently being held in the Lee County Jail and is charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

“Our Major Crimes Detectives finally brought closure to the victim’s family on this homicide case following a lengthy investigation in which they brought forth a solid case in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

“These three suspects are now being held accountable for their violent actions in my county that selfishly took the life of another, and I’m extremely proud of the thorough investigation conducted by the Major Crimes Unit,” added Sheriff Marceno.

This case is another prime example of the cohesive partnership between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, and the utilization of Crime Stoppers, which generated information from the public, and ultimately brought this case to justice.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: The Revenge Factor In America’s Crisis –…

Howard Rotberg

Detectives Arrest Deltona Woman, 25, For Possessing Child…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Miami Shooting Leaves One Man Dead, One Critically Injured

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 844