Suspects Arrested in August 2020 Lehigh Homicide; Third and Final Suspect In Custody for Second Degree Murder, Attempted Robbery, Conspiracy

On the evening of January 20, 2021, the Fugitives Warrants Task Force located and apprehended the third and final suspect related to this homicide. He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail and is charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL – On August 14, 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3100 block of 56th Street West, in Lehigh Acres in reference to a shooting. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and located a vehicle with a deceased male lying on the ground next to the driver’s side door. The male sustained apparent gunshot wounds and was determined to be a victim of a homicide.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to assume the investigation. During the course of the investigation, and through conducting multiple witness interviews, detectives learned the victim was involved in a planned narcotics transaction, that quickly turned violent, with a known subject, later identified as Alize Fonseca, 16.

Further investigation revealed the identities of two other suspects involved in the incident, Christian Couto, 19, and Austin Moore, 20, who corroborated events leading up to and following the violent encounter with the victim during the narcotics transaction. Through contact with both subjects, detectives further determined Fonseca planned to rob the victim while setting up the transaction prior to the shooting.

Throughout this five month long investigation, both Couto and Moore pled to second degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit robbery through the judicial system.

On the evening of January 20, 2021, the Fugitives Warrants Task Force located and apprehended Fonseca, the third and final suspect related to this homicide. Fonseca is currently being held in the Lee County Jail and is charged with second degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

“Our Major Crimes Detectives finally brought closure to the victim’s family on this homicide case following a lengthy investigation in which they brought forth a solid case in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

“These three suspects are now being held accountable for their violent actions in my county that selfishly took the life of another, and I’m extremely proud of the thorough investigation conducted by the Major Crimes Unit,” added Sheriff Marceno.

This case is another prime example of the cohesive partnership between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, and the utilization of Crime Stoppers, which generated information from the public, and ultimately brought this case to justice.