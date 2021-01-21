State Attorney’s Office and Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Receive Four Grand Jury Indictments for Homicide by Unlawful Drugs Distribution

The FCSO Major Case and Special Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Homicide Investigations Unit, use investigative techniques to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the suppliers of these dangerous narcotics whenever possible.

PALM COAST, FL – The State Attorney’s Office sought and was granted four indictments from the Flagler County Grand Jury in Homicide cases in Flagler County on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, helping to bring three lengthy investigations conducted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Major Case and Special Investigations Units to a conclusion.

Derrius Braxton Bauer and Marcus Avery Chamblin, both 26-years-old, were officially indicted yesterday for the murder of Deon O’Neal Jenkins, who was killed outside a Circle K gas station on October 12, 2019. Both subjects had been arrested on January 7, 2021, and are being held without bond.

Also indicted for murder is Allyson Dawn Bennett, 39. She was arrested on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Flagler County Probation and Parole Office on a warrant for 1st Degree Murder by Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance stemming from an investigation into the death of Michael Joseph Burnett Junior that occurred June 23, 2018. The indictment was issued after a Grand Jury found sufficient probable cause that Bennett had supplied Burnett Junior with a mixture of heroin and Fentanyl which ultimately caused Burnett Junior’s death.

Javian Neesmith, 21, was indicted for 1st degree Murder by Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance stemming from an investigation into the death of Dimitry Popkov, 39, that occurred on September 1, 2020. Neesmith was also arrested on Wednesday at the Flagler County Jail where he was already in custody on an unrelated drug charge. The indictment was issued after a Grand Jury found sufficient probable cause Neesmith had supplied Popkov with Fentanyl that ultimately caused his death.

“The indictments of Bennett and Neesmith demonstrate the initiative that State Attorney RJ Larizza and I committed to after noticing a dramatic rise in deaths linked to heroin and Fentanyl. Every overdose death in Flagler County is now investigated and prosecuted as a homicide,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “There is no more slap on the wrist for selling drugs that cause overdose deaths. Poison peddlers will be held accountable.”

The FCSO Major Case and Special Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Homicide Investigations Unit, use investigative techniques to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the suppliers of these dangerous narcotics whenever possible.

“I want to thank the grand jurors for their hard work making justice a reality for their fellow citizens of Flagler County,” 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza said.

In a report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, published in November 2020, the Medical Examiner’s Office estimated that Flagler County had 15 to 20 deaths linked to Fentanyl in 2019.