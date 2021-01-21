CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Shooting Leaves One Man Dead, One Critically Injured

By Joe Mcdermott
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Two occupants in a vehicle were struck by gunfie. The driver, Michael A. Mackey, 28, was determined deceased on scene, and the passenger was transported in critical condition to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead, and one critically injured. According to investigators, a red Ford Explorer was traveling west on NW 46 Street and was fired upon by unknown subjects as they crossed the intersection of NW 19th Avenue. Both occupants in the vehicle were struck. The driver, Michael A. Mackey, 28, was determined deceased on scene, and the passenger was transported in critical condition to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center.

The subjects fled in an unknown direction and by unknown means. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or
visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

