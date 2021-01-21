Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Missing Adult Female; Last Seen on January 18, In Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult, 41 year old Nadia Natasha Williams, a black female who was last seen on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the parking lot of the Quality Inn Hotel, at 13631 Indian Paint Lane, Fort Myers, Florida.
Williams has a medical condition and is considered to be a high-functioning adult. If you have information regarding Nadia’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.