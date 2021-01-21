Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Missing Adult Female; Last Seen on January 18, In Fort Myers

41 year old Nadia Natasha Williams was last seen on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the parking lot of the Quality Inn Hotel, at 13631 Indian Paint Lane, Fort Myers, Florida.

FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult, 41 year old Nadia Natasha Williams, a black female who was last seen on Monday, January 18, 2021, in the parking lot of the Quality Inn Hotel, at 13631 Indian Paint Lane, Fort Myers, Florida.

Williams has a medical condition and is considered to be a high-functioning adult. If you have information regarding Nadia’s whereabouts, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.