INTERVIEW: Former GOP Spokesperson Still Pushes Voter Fraud Claims During Biden Inauguration: “He’s A Fake Candidate! Didn’t Run Campaign!”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Liz Harrington, a former national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, continued to push the narrative that only widespread voter fraud led to the election of President Joe Biden to office over incumbent Donald Trump in an Newsmax interview held on the morning of Biden’s inauguration.

Appearing remotely with a large “TRUMP” banner behind her, Harrington maintained the claims pushed by former President Trump that Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election, despite the dismissal of nearly 60 lawsuits filed by Trump following the election in an attempt to overturn the results and Congress certifying Biden’s electoral victory on January 6.

“That’s what happens when you don’t have to be accountable to the voters because the voters didn’t elect him,” Harrington claimed. “We have more troops than people at this inauguration. We have more flags than people because this is an illegitimate person, a fake candidate who didn’t run a campaign who doesn’t actually have support.”

Harrington neglected to mention the military presence and the lack of large crowds of people at the inauguration was actually due to the attempted insurrection held at the U.S. Capitol just two weeks before, in addition to concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

An inauguration without people is actually perfect for a fake candidate who had no public support https://t.co/KYNe6uMkAz — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) January 19, 2021

Harrington also lamented about the small crowd of several hundred people for Trump’s farewell speech at Joint Base Andrews, where the former President wished the new administration “great luck and great success” before setting off to his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida aboard Air Force One for the final time as President.

“If they would have opened this up (President Trump’s speech) there would have been more people at Joint Base Andrews today for President Trump than there would be for Joe Biden because he didn’t have the support,” Harrington said.