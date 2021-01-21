CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Arrest Deltona Woman, 25, For Possessing Child Porn

By Jessica Mcfadyen
DELTONA, FL – A 25-year-old Deltona woman has been arrested for possessing child pornography and remains in custody at the Volusia County jail. Hailey Brzezinski was booked into the jail Wednesday and charged with three counts of sexual performance by a child.

Volusia sheriff’s detectives were alerted in December after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detectives’ investigation showed Brzezinski had downloaded videos containing child pornography. 

Detectives from the sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant for Brzezinski’s home on Dec. 24, 2020, and seized several items for a forensic analysis. A warrant was issued for her arrest this week. Brzezinski is in custody on $30,000 bail.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

