Source of Weather and Warnings, AccuWeather, Promotes Stephen Mummey to Senior Vice President, Digital Ad Revenue & Technology

Stephen Mummey’s success, considerable experience across AccuWeather’s various lines of business in driving growth and overall revenue goals led to rapid advancement.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – AccuWeather today announced that Stephen Mummey has been named Senior Vice President (SVP), Digital Ad Revenue & Technology effective immediately. In this expanded role, Mummey will drive digital advertising at AccuWeather, encompassing technology, partnerships and operations, reporting to Steven R. Smith, AccuWeather President.

Mummey joined AccuWeather in 2001, assuming various roles at the world’s most trusted weather brand, including posts within Sales, Research & Development, IT and Product and most recently Vice President of Programmatic Sales & Operations. It was the combination of success and diversity of experience that steered Mummey toward his new position as SVP. With this new role, he is responsible for overseeing the underlying ad technology approach, ensuring the successful impact on direct sales and achieving overall revenue goals.

