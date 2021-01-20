CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Deputies Looking For Missing Daytona Area Man Last Seen Sunday; Cell Phone and Vehicle Recovered

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Volusia Deputies Looking For Missing Daytona Area Man Last Seen Sunday; Cell Phone and Vehicle Recovered
Bobby Scott, 63, was last seen leaving his residence in the Daytona Beach area around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. It’s believed he was going to the DeLand area to meet someone. His cell phone and vehicle have since been recovered, but no one has seen or heard from Mr. Scott.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Daytona Beach man who was last seen Sunday. According to the report, Bobby Scott, 63, was last seen leaving his residence in the Daytona Beach area around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. It’s believed he was going to the DeLand area to meet someone. His cell phone and vehicle have since been recovered, but no one has seen or heard from Mr. Scott.

It’s possible Mr. Scott traveled to the Orlando area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Walsh at bwalsh@vcso.us, or 386-254-1537, ext. 11842.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

“My Pillow” Products Dropped by Multiple Retailers,…

Christopher Boyle

Motorcyclist Dead After Performing Wheelie Striking Vehicle…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan Election Finale – The…

Kari Lee Fournier
1 of 840