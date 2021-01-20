Volusia Deputies Looking For Missing Daytona Area Man Last Seen Sunday; Cell Phone and Vehicle Recovered

Bobby Scott, 63, was last seen leaving his residence in the Daytona Beach area around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. It’s believed he was going to the DeLand area to meet someone. His cell phone and vehicle have since been recovered, but no one has seen or heard from Mr. Scott.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Daytona Beach man who was last seen Sunday. According to the report, Bobby Scott, 63, was last seen leaving his residence in the Daytona Beach area around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. It’s believed he was going to the DeLand area to meet someone. His cell phone and vehicle have since been recovered, but no one has seen or heard from Mr. Scott.

It’s possible Mr. Scott traveled to the Orlando area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Walsh at bwalsh@vcso.us, or 386-254-1537, ext. 11842.