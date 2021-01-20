Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Seeking Englewood Felon They Say May Be Hiding Out In North Port Area; Cash Reward Up To $3,000 Eligible

22 year old Ryan Craig Snyder mugshots from 2020. According to the report, Snyder's arrest history goes back to 2015 as a juvenile.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are actively looking for 22 year old Ryan Craig Snyder. According to the report, Snyder has two felony failure to appear warrants both with underlying charges for Grand Theft of a vehicle and has a history of fleeing from law enforcement.

Snyder is 6’1″ , approximately 237 lbs. and has full sleeve tattoos on both arms as well as tattoos on each side of his neck and stomach. Ryan’s last known address is in Englewood, but may be hiding out in the North Port area.

Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app. You may also contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.