Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Seeking Englewood Felon They Say May Be Hiding Out In North Port Area; Cash Reward Up To $3,000 Eligible

By Jessica Mcfadyen
22 year old Ryan Craig Snyder mugshots from 2020. According to the report, Snyder's arrest history goes back to 2015 as a juvenile. He is 6'1" , approximately 237 lbs. and has full sleeve tattoos on both arms as well as tattoos on each side of his neck and stomach.
PUNTA GORDA, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are actively looking for 22 year old Ryan Craig Snyder. According to the report, Snyder has two felony failure to appear warrants both with underlying charges for Grand Theft of a vehicle and has a history of fleeing from law enforcement.

Snyder is 6’1″ , approximately 237 lbs. and has full sleeve tattoos on both arms as well as tattoos on each side of his neck and stomach. Ryan’s last known address is in Englewood, but may be hiding out in the North Port area.

Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app. You may also contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

