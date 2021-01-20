Report: Fox News Fires 16 “Real Journalists” Who Called Election for Biden Over Trump

The Fox News ticker outside the News Corp buil ding announces its projection that Joe Biden has defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. New York City, New York – November 7, 2020. Editorial credit: Molly Woodward / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – According to reports published by The Daily Beast, Fox News has laid off 16 staffers, including political editor Chris Stirewalt, in what is being referred to as a “bloodbath” as the network reportedly is seeking to move from general news coverage and instead focusing on right-wing opinion programming.

Word is that Fox laid off Stirewalt and the other staff – made up of digital reporters and editors who had been with the company for years – as a retaliation of sorts for Stirewalt’s early projection that Joe Biden would win Arizona in the presidential election this past November, an announcement that angered many supporters of Donald Trump, including members of the Fox network.

However, Stirewalt refused to back down from his projection – despite facing backlash from other Fox hosts and even Trump himself – which was ultimately proven to be correct. Stirewalt has also maintained that, despite Trump’s insistence to the contrary, there was no election fraud in the November elections, something else that angered some of his fellow hosts and the network’s MAGA viewership.

Despite The Daily Beast’s reporting, however, Fox News has disputed it, instead insisting via a statement that the layoffs were a part of an ongoing restructuring effort.

“As we conclude the 2020 election cycle, Fox News Digital has realigned its business and reporting structure to meet the demands of this new era,” the statement said. “We are confident these changes will ensure the platform continues to deliver breakthrough reporting and insightful analysis surrounding major issues, both stateside and abroad.”

But unnamed insiders at Fox have alleged that the layoffs were politically motivated, stating, “There is a concerted effort to get rid of real journalists. They laid capable people off who were actual journalists and not blind followers.” Insiders note that the “purge” was done out of efforts to transition the network to a more right-leaning, opinion-driven format.

Others at the network have alleged that the layoffs were set into motion by Fox News’ digital editor-in-chief Porter Berry, who is reportedly “Uncomfortable around and is suspicious of experienced editors,” and that the layoffs constitute “Both an ideological purge and a purge of people he was threatened by,” The Daily Beast says.