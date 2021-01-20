CrimeLocalSociety

Police Investigating Port Charlotte Murder Suicide

By Jessica Mcfadyen
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Around 9:30 this morning, a call was placed into dispatch reporting multiple shots fired heard on Great Falls Terrace in Port Charlotte. When deputies arrived they found a single female victim in the driver seat of her vehicle. Multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle striking the female.

After investigation, deputies learned that the suspect who shot into the vehicle had fled back inside the home, where he remained for hours. Aviation and SWAT were on scene while members attempted to make contact with the suspect. After hours of unsuccessful attempts to make contact via agency negotiators, the SWAT team used additional resources to confirm the suspect was, in fact, deceased inside the home.

The female in the vehicle who was shot died of her injuries and investigators believe it to be a domestic dispute. Names of those involved will not be released until the family of the deceased has been notified.

