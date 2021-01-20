“My Pillow” Products Dropped by Multiple Retailers, Including Bed, Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, JC Penny, Others

Despite My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s insistence that the reasoning driving stores to drop his products is politically motivated, several have released statements that allege the decisions were instead driven by lack of consumer demand. Editorial credit: Melissamn / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, a loyal Trump Supporter who repeated the former president’s claims of widespread voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 elections, recently noted in an interview that multiple well-known retailers have since dropped his products from their stores.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They’re dropping My Pillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places,” he said while speaking with Right Side Broadcasting. “They’re scared, like Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.’”

So far, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, and JC Penny have all announced that they will no longer be carrying My Pillow products in their stores once their current inventory sells out. In addition, smaller retailers such as Wayfair and H-E-B have also noted that they will no longer be dealing with My Pillow. Well-known department store chain Macy’s, while not making any official announcement, has My Pillow items on their website listed as out of stock and that they “may not be available again.”

Despite Lindell’s insistence that the reasoning driving these stores to drop his products is politically motivated, several of them have released statements that allege the decisions were instead driven by lack of consumer demand.

“We have been rationalizing our assortment to discontinue a number of underperforming items and brands,” Bed Bath & Beyond said. “This includes the My Pillow product line. Our decisions are data-driven, customer-inspired and are delivering substantial growth in our key destination categories.”

Kohl’s, meanwhile, stated that “there has been decreased customer demand for My Pillow” and that they will not order more once their existing supply runs out.

Despite the apparent backlash from retailers, Lindell remains steadfastly supportive of Trump, stating that he has no regrets about his decisions.

“I stand for what’s right,” he said. “I’m standing firm.”

My Pillow, which has sold over 41 million units, is an open-cell, poly-foam pillow designed, invented and patented by Lindell in 2004.