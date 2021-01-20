Motorcyclist Dead After Performing Wheelie Striking Vehicle In Deerfield Beach

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the motorcyclist to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased at 2:06 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19. The other driver remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – A motorcyclist performing a wheelie died after his motorcycle struck a vehicle in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, at approximately 10:23 p.m. Monday, January 18, Alvaro Escalante, 37, of Deerfield Beach, was traveling westbound on a 2012 Red Aprilia RSV4 motorcycle in the 4900 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. At the same time, Marcio Nantes Vehara Filho, 25, of Boca Raton was traveling eastbound on West Hillsboro Boulevard.

As Filho conducted a left turn and proceeded northbound on Northeast 41st Avenue, Escalante, just prior to Filho turning left, performed a wheelie and continued westbound through the intersection striking Filho’s vehicle. Subsequently, the front end of Escalante’s motorcycle collided with the driver’s side front corner of Filho’s 2018 White Subaru WRX sedan. The force of the impact caused Escalante to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Escalante to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased at 2:06 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19. Filho remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

A preliminary investigation revealed reckless driving and excessive speed could be considered a contributing factor to the crash based on the vehicle damage and physical evidence left on scene. The investigation is ongoing.