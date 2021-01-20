Broward Special Victims Unit Detectives Investigating Sexual Battery At Business In Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a sexual battery that occurred early Monday morning at an Oakland Park business. The victim told Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives that around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, January 18, an unidentified male entered the business located at 3075 W. Oakland Park Boulevard and asked about massage services. When a dispute over payment began, the subject became physical with the victim and pushed her toward a back room where he sexually battered her. A few minutes later, the subject fled on foot.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or recognize the subject to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office SVU Detective Stephanie Simmons at 954-321-4228 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.