CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Special Victims Unit Detectives Investigating Sexual Battery At Business In Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a sexual battery that occurred early Monday morning at an Oakland Park business. The victim told Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives that around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, January 18, an unidentified male entered the business located at 3075 W. Oakland Park Boulevard and asked about massage services. When a dispute over payment began, the subject became physical with the victim and pushed her toward a back room where he sexually battered her. A few minutes later, the subject fled on foot.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or recognize the subject to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office SVU Detective Stephanie Simmons at 954-321-4228 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

“My Pillow” Products Dropped by Multiple Retailers,…

Christopher Boyle

Motorcyclist Dead After Performing Wheelie Striking Vehicle…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan Election Finale – The…

Kari Lee Fournier
1 of 840