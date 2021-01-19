CrimeLocalSociety

Woman Found Dead In Oakland Park Home; Possible Suspect Identified

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

WOMAN FOUND DEAD
According to detectives, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Sunday, January 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vandalism call at 200 N.E. 56th Street in Oakland Park. While on scene, deputies located a deceased female later identified as Iliane Alzenord. File photo.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of an Oakland Park woman found deceased in her home. According to detectives, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Sunday, January 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vandalism call at 200 N.E. 56th Street in Oakland Park.

While on scene, deputies made contact with a female who advised that her mother, Iliane Alzenord, 60, lived in the home. The woman then explained she had been unable to make contact with Alzenord and had just arrived to do a welfare check. With the daughter’s permission, deputies entered the home and located a deceased female later identified as Alzenord.

Investigators have identified a possible suspect and are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. The investigation continues. 

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Tour Seven Decorated Model Homes And Lake House In St.…

George McGregor

88-Year-Old Wilton Manors Woman Dies In Lighthouse Point…

Joe Mcdermott

Man Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Wells Fargo Bank In…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 836