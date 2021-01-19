Woman Found Dead In Oakland Park Home; Possible Suspect Identified

According to detectives, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Sunday, January 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vandalism call at 200 N.E. 56th Street in Oakland Park. While on scene, deputies located a deceased female later identified as Iliane Alzenord. File photo.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the death of an Oakland Park woman found deceased in her home. According to detectives, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Sunday, January 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vandalism call at 200 N.E. 56th Street in Oakland Park.

While on scene, deputies made contact with a female who advised that her mother, Iliane Alzenord, 60, lived in the home. The woman then explained she had been unable to make contact with Alzenord and had just arrived to do a welfare check. With the daughter’s permission, deputies entered the home and located a deceased female later identified as Alzenord.

Investigators have identified a possible suspect and are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. The investigation continues.