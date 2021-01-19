LocalPress ReleasesTechnology

Rubio To Twitter: Explain Content Moderation Process

By George McGregor
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). National Harbor, MD – March 6, 2014, Editorial credit: Christopher Halloran / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after the company responded to Rubio’s December 1, 2020 letter, which sought an explanation for the company’s failure to remove or label a falsified image posted by a Chinese Communist Party bureaucrat, with a series of non-answers. 

“In light of Twitter’s response letter, it is not unreasonable to conclude that either the company has no formal process for reviewing tweets or that it wishes to hide the details of its review process from policymakers and the public,’” Rubio wrote. “However, what may be even more disturbing is Twitter’s refusal or inability to answer basic questions about its moderation procedures and the effects that the company’s global ambitions have on its moderation decisions.”

The letter is below. 

https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/07a68dc7-f379-41e7-a61f-0490784c3c5c/D61E5F68D1F9966F357C433B0520BE3B.01.19.21-rubio-follow-up-letter-to-twitter-final.pdf
George McGregor

