Man Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Wells Fargo Bank In Wilton Manors

By Joe Mcdermott
As the driver approached the intersection where the roadway slightly curves to the right and he lost control of the vehicle. The car then crashed into a Wells Fargo Bank. According to detectives, excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor to the cause of the crash. 

WILTON MANORS, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a vehicle crash that left a man dead on Sunday, January 17, 2021. According to authorities, at approximately 3:54 a.m. Tyler Weaver, 18, of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling southbound in a black 2010 Ford Expedition SUV on North Dixie Highway near the intersection of Northeast 26th Street in Wilton Manors.

As Weaver approached the intersection, he attempted to make a turn at a point where the roadway slightly curves to the right and he lost control of the vehicle. The car then crashed into a Wells Fargo Bank located at 2525 N. Dixie Highway before being redirected to the 2400 block of Wilton Drive.

Wilton Manors Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded, and Weaver was transported to Broward Health Medical Center. He was later pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, excessive speed appears to be a contributing factor to the cause of the crash. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

