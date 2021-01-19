CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando Detectives Investigating Shooting In South Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
SOUTH BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Monday, January 18, 2021 at 9:05 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Twigg Street in South Brooksville after dispatchers received reports of a firearm being discharged in public.

Upon arrival, deputies located two individuals who had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The incident occurred during a large outdoor gathering in the area of Twigg Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Deputies were unable to locate the individual who discharged the firearm at the scene.

A crime scene was established. No additional information is available at this time. Updates will be provided, as they are made available by investigators at the scene.

