Coral Springs School Resource Officer Arrested For Solicitation Of Minor After Undercover Investigation; Suspect Passport Surrendered

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives arrested Steven J. Daniello, 53 on Monday, January 18 on two counts of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct. Detectives also obtained a search warrant for Daniello’s electronic devices. The investigation is ongoing. According to county records his passport was surrendered.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit arrested a Coral Springs Police Officer on charges he solicited a minor for sex. According to detectives, on Friday, January 16, Broward Sheriff’s Office ICAC detectives received information that Steven J. Daniello, who is a school resource officer at Westchester Elementary School in Coral Springs, was soliciting an underage victim online.

According to the victim, Daniello, a longtime family friend, began conversing with the victim online in September 2020. The conversations escalated to the point that Daniello, 63, offered to pay the victim for nude photos, and Daniello and the victim discussed the victim performing sexual acts on Daniello. 

Once Broward Sheriff’s Office ICAC detectives started investigating, an undercover detective began conversing with Daniello, who believed he was still communicating with the underage victim. The subsequent conversations corroborated the information provided by the victim. 

