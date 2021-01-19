88-Year-Old Wilton Manors Woman Dies In Lighthouse Point Crash

Lighthouse Point police and fire rescue personnel responded to a crash where Marie Lombardy, 88, of Wilton Manor, who was a passenger in the vehicle and not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased on the scene at 2:02 p.m. File photo.

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL – An 88-year-old Wilton Manors woman is dead following a single vehicle crash that occurred in the parking lot of a Bank of America in Lighthouse Point. According to authorities, at around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021, Frank N. Lombardy, 61, of Wilton Manors completed making a deposit at the drive thru Bank of America ATM located at 2850 N. Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point.

As Frank and his passenger, Marie Lombardy, 88, of Wilton Manor, proceeded west out of the ATM travel lane in a burgundy 2008 Ford Taurus, the vehicle accelerated forward through the parking lot. The acceleration caused the Taurus to drive over a concrete car stop and a raised concrete curb. The vehicle then continued forward through foliage before striking a raised concrete retaining wall for the elevated sidewalk that extends north and south along North Federal Highway.

The impact of the crash caused extensive damage to the front end of the Taurus, and caused the driver and passenger side airbags to deploy.

Lighthouse Point police and fire rescue personnel responded and Marie, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased on the scene at 2:02 p.m. Frank, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was transported by paramedics to Broward Health North for treatment.

The investigation continues.