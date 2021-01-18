Op-Ed: What Do We Do Now? Practical Preparedness

Considering shortages recently experienced, we should all be keenly aware of the necessity of having some extra kitchen and bathroom supplies. Try to avoid any kind of hoarding so that there will be enough for others too. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – With tears in her eyes my friend Jen asked, “What now, what do we do now?” Millions of us are agonizing over that very same question. Suddenly, our freedom and prosperity seem to be on the verge of being suffocated. After weeks of pondering and prayer I would like to share some insights that might be helpful as we look toward the future. Some of these ideas fit into the following categories: Practical Preparedness, Communication Preparedness, Spiritual Preparedness, Safety Preparedness, and Social Preparedness. This article will focus on Practical Preparedness.

Practical Insights

Normally it’s difficult to prepare for the future because we don’t know what is coming. But this time is beneficially different because we can surmise what’s coming and we have some time to get ready. This is an unusually excellent time for prescient preparation because socialist principles and policies have consistently delivered the same results. Therefore, history and logic predict that: 1) Food and other necessities are going to become more expensive and less available. 2) Fossil fuels and electricity are going to be more regulated and costly. 3) Productivity will decline. 4) Meaningful employment will diminish.

These things are likely to happen because about half of the country intentionally or ignorantly voted for those committed to principles and policies that are known to produce detrimental results. As the Bible says: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. (Proverbs 29: 2)

In addition to political issues, there are always possibilities of personal hardships, natural disasters, and “Acts of God.” Even if millions suffer and die, you don’t have to be one of them. Choose to be a survivor instead of a victim. This is not a time for panic or procrastination. There are many things that we can do now to increase the likelihood of having a bright and happy future. There is great light at the end of the tunnel which we will continue discussing in future “What Do We Do Now?” articles.

Provident Purchases

Most of us can spend more for things we are really going to need and less on things we don’t need. For example, we could buy 100 pounds of rice or a case of beef stew or five pounds of powdered milk for about $50. If you spent an extra $50 for this kind of food every time you went to the store it would not be long until you had a year’s supply. If you used part of a stimulus check for food security, you could get it fast. When buying food be sure to get things that you will use and have the capacity to prepare.

Water is one of our most urgent needs. It’s easy to store water in empty jugs that might otherwise be thrown away. It’s also easy and cheap to purify water using chlorine bleach or water filters.

Survival experts have advised that two of the most important survival tips are: 1) Don’t get sick. 2) Don’t get hurt. There are many things we can do to avoid illness or accident. There are many medical items that we might need anyway. A gallon of alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, or some antibiotic pills and ointments could save many lives. Think about what you might need and start stocking up.

Considering shortages recently experienced, we should all be keenly aware of the necessity of having some extra kitchen and bathroom supplies. Try to avoid any kind of hoarding so that there will be enough for others too.

Now is a great time to buy warm, durable clothing and shoes. Fifty dollars will buy a lot of great stuff at the secondhand store.

Camping equipment could be useful now and necessary for future survival. Sleeping bags will help keep you warm anywhere. Try to get something you can use for cooking off the grid. Plastic ponchos are a cheap and easy way to stay warm and dry. Be sure to pick up some matches, candles, and a few dozen Bic lighters.

Gardening is not only a great hobby, it could produce lots of lifesaving food. Plan to share your produce (and everything else) with family, friends, neighbors, and the needy.

Financial Planning

The comrades coming into power are talking about tax rates high enough to stifle the economy and they seem to be determined to replace our productive capitalist system with a redistributive socialist system. Therefore, it might be a good idea to consider doing some serious tax planning and possibly converting some assets into more transferable and usable resources. For example, stocks could possibly be sold at lower tax rates with significant proceeds going into liquid instruments and actual commodities. This might be a good time to buy a farm.

We will be discussing other categories of “What do we do now?” in future articles. For now, keep your hopes up and your pantry full.