Op-Ed: Trump Must Use Pardon Power To Neutralize Radical Left’s Plan To Persecute Opponents Who Dared Challenge The Results Of 2020 Election

President Donald Trump is preparing to issue around 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday, according to several news reports. Photo credit: File / Vasilis Asvestas / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

FORT LAUDEERDALE, FL – Events unfolding in the nation’s capital, inflamed by the steady stream of truly alarming totalitarian rhetoric from Democrat politicians, are making abundantly clear what the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security have in store under a President Joe Biden and a Congress controlled by Biden’s Democrat cohorts. Any challenge to the results of the 2020 election, even those made pursuant to the United States Constitution, are now to be considered sedition. Any person who makes, or has made, such a challenge, to include members of Congress, is to be deemed a “domestic terrorist”.

To be clear, I was not at the Ellipse, in the March or at the Capital last Wednesday. I was as shocked at the events at the Capital as the rest of America. Within minutes of learning about the crimes committed I re-posted a comment by Ambassador Rick Grenell (perhaps the President’s greatest appointments along with Larry Kudlow), denouncing violence and calling for the arrest of the perps on my now departed Parler account. Shortly thereafter I made these same points in my own words. Yet CNN, ABC and the vermin at Mother Jones all insist my remarks about my faith in God on January 5 “incited” violence. Jackals!

Under sweeping anti-terrorism provisions pushed under George W. Bush, many of which are patently antithetical to the spirit and letter of our Constitution, but which were nonetheless rushed into law under the consistently-abused pretext of “national security”, federal law enforcement officials are empowered to conduct warrantless searches of all communications and, without probable cause, indefinitely detain and secretly interrogate any person targeted for investigation under these statutes.

The agency which would serve as the instrument of this effort to target and, ultimately, destroy the lives of anyone who dares question the validity of the 2020 elections will be the radical left-wing Democrat controlled government of the District of Columbia.

Criminal charges brought by the D.C. government are actually prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia – in other words, the same office from which corrupt government attorneys conducted partisan-tainted criminal prosecutions against myself, Paul Manafort, General Michael Flynn and others singled out as targets of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel Russian collusion witch hunt.

Ensuring the success of any partisan persecution conducted by the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, such cases are heard in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Out of all the Federal District Courts in America, this is easily the most biased, politically compromised venue of all, with more partisan zealots on the bench than all other venues combined.

But judicial bias is just the beginning, as this court routinely conducts cases tainted by stacked juries, arbitrary rulings hostile to any politically disfavored defendant, gross prosecutorial abuses, blatant conflicts of interest and a routine disregard for even the most egregious instances of juror misconduct, all of which inure to the detriment of any defendant pursued for political motives. I know about all of this firsthand, probably better than anyone in America, except perhaps General Michael Flynn.

As if the District Court is not terrible enough as a judicial killing ground for anyone who dares cross the leftist Democrat power structure in Washington D.C., the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is a reliable rubber stamp for whatever partisan biases are inflicted below. Like the District Court, the federal Appeals Court in DC is the single most politicized and radical left-wing court of its type anywhere in the country. It has an unparalleled, now-undisputed record of flouting both the Constitution and the law in its heavily politicized decisions.

The recent placement of elected members of Congress on a “no-fly” list, enforced by the TSA at every airport in America, is absolute proof that corrupt left-wing zealots in positions of authority intend to impede the travel of duly-elected representatives of the people, despite their having been neither charged with nor convicted of any crime. Laura Loomer, who was on a post-campaign vacation in El Salvador and did not participate in the events of January 6 in anyway was detained for questioning after arriving at the Miami Airport. Alex Jones was given an hour to leave D.C. or face arrest. Although I had no involvement in any of the events of January 6, a squad of D.C. police officers arriving in 20 cars and 4 SUV’s stormed my hotel to knock on the door of my room only to find I had checked out and left the City. Probable cause for this planned Gestapo like raid? None.

In a Orwellian move, left-wing Democrats and the jackals among their media allies have twisted the plain meaning of words. “Violence” is speech when committed by BLM and “speech” is violence when it comes from Trump supporters. Political opposition from Republican members of Congress, within the process prescribed by the Constitution, is now deemed “sedition” and members threatened with censure, expulsion and ethics investigations. At risk of facing a rigged federal criminal prosecution in D.C. for daring challenge the 2020 election outcome are members of Congress like Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert, Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks, and Paul Gosar, as well as Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and many others.

Anyone who questioned the results of the election is labeled as treasonous and accused of inciting violence despite the lack of any such words or actions. Among those who could be targeted for such prosecution are prominent Trump supporters such as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump, Jr. The President should pardon them all and others. In fact Every House Republican should be pardoned except the 10 deserters.

This new and far more extreme witch hunt, exploiting extraordinarily broad prosecutorial powers that effectively nullify all of the constitutional safeguards due to any citizen under the presumption of innocence, can only be stopped if the President issues pardons to all those individuals at risk.

The President’s constitutional pardon power is absolute and incontrovertible, capable of being used whether or not there has been a prosecution for the pardoned conduct. Further, it is a categorically false and unsupported claim that a U.S. citizen must be formally charged or convicted as a prerequisite for executive clemency such as a pardon.

The Ford Pardon of former President Richard M. Nixon has demonstrated, without any successful challenge in any court, that the president has the sole authority to pardon any individual “for crimes he committed or may have committed”, which is precisely the language that must be used by White House lawyers in a series of pardons that are now imperative to protect a broad swath of Americans who had the audacity to support Donald Trump for president.

A narrow pardon of Trump family members plus Rudy will be called ‘political’. The President’s pardons in this regard should not only include members of Congress. To pardon the leaders of his movement from Witch Hunt II is to thumb his nose at theses bastards.

I also hope the President will continue his established precedent of pardoning some important Americans posthumously as he did with the boxer Jack Johnson. I have long advocated a pardon for Marcus Garvey the early civil rights leader who was railroaded by the FBI. I would pardon the first Black Secret Service Agent, 85 year old Abraham Bolden, who was framed for refusing to change his testimony in the Kennedy Assassination investigation.

It is time for the President of the United States to use his constitutional authority to protect the America First movement from the diabolical, underhanded lawfare assault that the radical lawless American left is now scheming to inflict, in a grotesque subversion of our Constitution, the rule of law, and justice itself.