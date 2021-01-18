CrimeLocalSociety

Oakland Park Hit-and-Run Kills Pedestrian; Detectives Looking for Black Four Door Honda Accord, Likely Has Visible Front Damage

By Joe Mcdermott
FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Oakland Park. According to detectives, shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, January 14, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a pedestrian hit at the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded and a preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian, later identified as 59-year-old Nancy Vazquez, was crossing North Andrews Avenue diagonally, in the far left inner thru lane when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. The vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

Paramedics transported Vazquez to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for her injuries where she was later pronounced deceased at 11:37 p.m. that evening. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, a witness who heard but did not see the impact reported seeing a black four door sedan style vehicle traveling northbound on North Andrews Avenue after the collision. A fog lamp cover and other physical evidence recovered at the crash site indicated the vehicle involved is a 2013-2015 black four door Honda Accord EX. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sherry Slagle-Grant at 954-321-4843. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

