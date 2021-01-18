National Intelligence Director Says China Sought to Interfere with 2020 Election; CIA Management Pressured Analysts to Downplay

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe during a news conference from FBI headquarters on election security. Ratcliffe announced they had confirmed that two foreign actors–Iran and Russia–had taken specific action to influence public opinion. October 21, 2020 Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a letter dated January 7, 2021 and signed by the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, the People’s Republic of China sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election with the communist states meddling going further than what many analysts would document based on their own personal objections to the policies of the current administration.

In the letter, which was quickly delivered to Congress the day it was signed, Ratcliff alleges that intelligence about China’s election interference was suppressed by management at the CIA, which pressured analysts to withdraw their support for the view. According to the Washington Examiner, a full intelligence community assessment on foreign influence was delayed based on those conflicting beliefs.

. @DNI_Ratcliffe is standing up for career analysts who want their views to be accurately reflected. In other words, fighting to keep intelligence from being politicized. https://t.co/yHjQ6wF1aG — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 16, 2020

“Ratcliffe has been really clear about his view that China is our top national security threat,” a senior intelligence official told the Washington Examiner. “But ultimately, he’s trying to ensure politics don’t play a role in what makes it into this report. If there are conflicting views among senior analysts about Chinese election influence, he wants both views to get a fair shake in the report.”

The letter was first published by The Washington Times on January 8, 2021 and then covered by The Epoch Times who attempted to authenticate the document without response from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Epoch fully reported on the letter without reply.

“…based on all available sources of intelligence, with definitions consistently applied, and reached independent of political considerations or undue pressure—that the People’s Republic of China sought to influence the 2020 U.S. federal elections,” Ratcliffe wrote.

Breaking: DNI Ratcliffe concludes China ‘sought to influence’ America’s 2020 federal elections | Just The News https://t.co/Y3Xf2IZBvD — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) January 18, 2021

While most Mainstream Media companies published hundreds if not thousands of stories floating a fake narrative about Trump colluding with Russia, there is currently no reporting on the letter over ten days after it was written.