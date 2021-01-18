PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

National Intelligence Director Says China Sought to Interfere with 2020 Election; CIA Management Pressured Analysts to Downplay

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe during a news conference from FBI headquarters on election security. Ratcliffe announced they had confirmed that two foreign actors--Iran and Russia--had taken specific action to influence public opinion. October 21, 2020 Photo credit: C-SPAN.
Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe during a news conference from FBI headquarters on election security. Ratcliffe announced they had confirmed that two foreign actors–Iran and Russia–had taken specific action to influence public opinion. October 21, 2020 Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a letter dated January 7, 2021 and signed by the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, the People’s Republic of China sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election with the communist states meddling going further than what many analysts would document based on their own personal objections to the policies of the current administration.

In the letter, which was quickly delivered to Congress the day it was signed, Ratcliff alleges that intelligence about China’s election interference was suppressed by management at the CIA, which pressured analysts to withdraw their support for the view. According to the Washington Examiner, a full intelligence community assessment on foreign influence was delayed based on those conflicting beliefs.

“Ratcliffe has been really clear about his view that China is our top national security threat,” a senior intelligence official told the Washington Examiner. “But ultimately, he’s trying to ensure politics don’t play a role in what makes it into this report. If there are conflicting views among senior analysts about Chinese election influence, he wants both views to get a fair shake in the report.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

The letter was first published by The Washington Times on January 8, 2021 and then covered by The Epoch Times who attempted to authenticate the document without response from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Epoch fully reported on the letter without reply.

Ratcliffe Letter
https://www.scribd.com/document/491038048/Ratcliffe-Views-on-Intelligence-Community-Election-Security-Analysis

“…based on all available sources of intelligence, with definitions consistently applied, and reached independent of political considerations or undue pressure—that the People’s Republic of China sought to influence the 2020 U.S. federal elections,” Ratcliffe wrote.

While most Mainstream Media companies published hundreds if not thousands of stories floating a fake narrative about Trump colluding with Russia, there is currently no reporting on the letter over ten days after it was written.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: What Do We Do Now? Practical Preparedness

Gene Van Shaar

Motorcycle Crash In Lighthouse Point Ends Fatally

Joe Mcdermott

15-Year-Old Stabbed During Fight at Holland Park In Palm…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 967