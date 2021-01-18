CrimeLocalSociety

Motorcycle Crash In Lighthouse Point Ends Fatally

By Joe Mcdermott
CRASH ENDS FATALLY
Natalie Morales, 42, of Pompano Beach, was traveling southbound on a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R motorcycle on North Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point when she collided with a 2013 Mini Cooper traveling northbound. Morales was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 11:02 p.m.

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL – A traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle has ended with a fatality in Lighthouse Point. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday, January 16, Natalie Morales, 42, of Pompano Beach, was traveling southbound on a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R 1000 motorcycle in the center thru lane of the 4900 block of North Federal Highway in Lighthouse Point. At the same time, Scott Berry, 59, of Pompano Beach, and Delora Lusher, 55, of Pompano Beach and a passenger in Berry’s 2013 Mini Cooper, were traveling northbound on North Federal Highway. 

As Berry entered the designated left turn lane and proceeded to turn west toward Northeast 49th Street, he failed to see Morales approaching the intersection. Subsequently, the front end of Morales’ motorcycle collided with the passenger side door of Berry’s Mini Cooper in a T-bone style crash. The force of the impact caused Morales’ Suzuki GSX-R to break apart into multiple pieces and Berry’s Mini Cooper to rotate clockwise. The vehicle then came to a final rest within the intersection.  

Lighthouse Point Fire Rescue transported Morales and Lusher to Broward Health North to be treated for their injuries. Morales was pronounced deceased at the hospital at 11:02 p.m., and Lusher was admitted to the hospital. Berry remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators.

A preliminary investigation revealed that excessive speed could be considered a possible contributing factor to the crash based on the vehicle damage and physical evidence left on scene. The investigation is ongoing. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

