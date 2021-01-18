PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Melania Trump Releases Farewell Message: “Has Been the Greatest Honor of My Life” – “You Will Be In My Heart Forever”

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Monday, January 18, 2021, First Lady Melania Trump released a heartwarming farewell message to the American citizens she served as Inauguration Day closes in on Wednesday when President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in at a heavily guarded U.S. Capitol. The message was posted on the official FLOTUS Twitter account.

“My fellow Americans, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States,” she said. I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace. The past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination, she added. Be passionate in everything you do, but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified…. To all of the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever,”

According to Fox News, moving trucks were spotted outside Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where the Trump family is expected to reside upon leaving office.

