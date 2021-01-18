ICI Homes, David Weekley Homes, Skinner Family and City of Jacksonville Leaders Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Seven Pines Community

The Skinner family, ICI Homes, and City of Jacksonville leaders recently celebrated the groundbreaking of Seven Pines, a new master-planned community in Jacksonville. From left, Mary Virginia Skinner Jones, Mori Hosseini, Chairman/CEO, ICI Homes, David Weekley, Chairman, David Weekley Homes, Mayor Lenny Curry, City of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Skinner family joined two highly regarded home builders, ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes, and City of Jacksonville leaders to celebrate the groundbreaking of Seven Pines, a new master-planned community in Jacksonville’s Southside near the St. Johns Town Center and just south of the University of North Florida.

“The groundbreaking is an important milestone for the Seven Pines community,” said Mori Hosseini, Chairman/CEO of ICI Homes and the managing partner of the Seven Pines partnership. “Our new Southside Jacksonville development is one of the most notable new projects in Northeast Florida, and we are thrilled construction of our brand new master-planned community is underway.”

Seven Pines is located at the southeast quadrant of the I-295/Butler Boulevard interchange on the southern extension of Kernan Boulevard south of Butler Boulevard. The name, Seven Pines, pays tribute to the seven Skinner brothers who have a long and deeply rich family history with the property and the city of Jacksonville.

“While the location speaks for itself, we are enthusiastic about the plans for Seven Pines, which we believe will create a unique experience for our future residents and a lasting legacy to the Skinner family,” said David Weekley, Chairman of David Weekley Homes. “The community design will bring Seven Pines residents closer to nature while creating a strong sense of community.”

The property is the last large parcel of land owned by the Skinner family’s original holdings, which included the St. Johns Town Center and the University of North Florida, and will be designed and developed consistent with the family’s vision. Once completed, Seven Pines will include approximately 1,600 single-family homes, apartments and more than a million square feet of commercial and retail space.

Seven Pines will have distinctive new home designs in walkable neighborhoods, a vibrant village center, plus parks, trails, lakes and green spaces. Plans for the community include a 34-acre Central Park with a lake and a variety of architectural styles and home sizes in interconnected neighborhoods, built by both ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes.

Seven Pines residents will enjoy a rich mix of amenities. The expansive Central Park and a 7,900-square-foot Residents Club will be located alongside a sparkling lake. Central Park will showcase the spirit of Seven Pines, creating a vital community destination accessible by all interior roadways. Two miles of multi-purpose trails will circle the lake, with other trails and sidewalks throughout the community connecting the residential neighborhoods and amenities.

The Residents Club will offer a resort-style pool, a lap-lane pool and children’s sprayground with interactive water features and slides as well as a party cabana. The clubhouse will provide nearly 3,000 square feet of fitness space that will include a group fitness area and a cardio workout area in addition to meeting/event space. Plans for the amenity area include an Outpost building for canoes and kayaks as well as other lake-centered activities. There will be markers within the community honoring and paying tribute to the Skinner family heritage.

The main entry to the community is currently planned to be an extension of Kernan Boulevard. Conveniently located between the beaches and downtown Jacksonville, Seven Pines offers quick access to I-295, Butler Boulevard and I-95 for travel throughout Northeast Florida as well as to Georgia and other areas of Florida. Seven Pines has a premier location near shopping, dining, schools, recreation, medical centers, business centers, I-295 and I-95.

About Seven Pines

About ICI Homes

Headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL for over 40 years, ICI Homes has built thousands of homes in prestigious communities in many major Florida markets including Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Gainesville. Known as Florida’s Custom Home Builder, the company is widely recognized for its unique ability to customize any home with a focus on superior energy-wise standards of their luxury custom single-family, estate and townhomes. ICI Homes continues to win hundreds of awards for outstanding design features and was awarded the Platinum Builder Award by HBW in 2018 and 2019. ICI Homes is consistently ranked among the nation’s “Top 100 Builders” by Builder magazine and has been named “Builder of the Year” by the Florida Home Builders Association many times over. For more information, visit ICIHomes.com.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in over 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 14 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 100,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.