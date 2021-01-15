Left-Wing Anti-Trump Activist Arrested In Connection with U.S. Capitol Riots; Begs Question: How Many More “Antifa Groups” Were There?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As arrests related to the horrific riots at the U.S. Capitol continue, an anti-Trump activist hailing from Utah has been taken into custody on Thursday and is facing multiple charges directly related to the incident, reports say. John Sullivan, 26, had actually filmed himself inside the Capitol building on January 6 while in the midst of the riots, but asserts that he was only there to as a “journalist” – despite having no press credentials – to cover the protests that quickly evolved into a full-blown insurrection as enraged Trump supporters violently breached the building in protest of President-Elect Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 elections.
“We gotta get this s**t burned,” Sullivan said in video he shot while walking inside the Capitol, which he turned over to FBI agents as evidence. “It’s our house motherf**kers! We got to rip Trump out of office…f**king pull him out of that shit…we ain’t waiting until the next election…we about to go get that mother**ker.”
Sullivan’s video – over an hour and 26 minutes in length – contains extensive footage of the riot, including fighting between rioters and police and graphic footage of the fatal shooting of rioter Ashli Babbitt.
Sullivan, whose brother James described as “part of the Antifa groups,” insisted that his sibling was only going to document the event and not engage in violence, was also heard on the video telling police, “You are putting yourself in harm’s way. There are too many people, you gotta stand down.” The founder of an anti-police brutality group called “Insurgence USA,” Sullivan wore a ballistic vest and gas mask during the riots, and allegedly entered the Capitol building via a broken window, authorities say.
Sullivan –who is also known as Jayden X – was interviewed by Rolling Stone magazine prior to his arrest, where he claimed that Ashli Babbitt was unarmed and “didn’t deserve to die.” He also revealed that, while marching to the Capitol and again while inside, he attempted to infiltrate the Trump supporters in order to gain their trust and to avoid being assaulted.
“I had to relate to these people, and build trust in the short amount of time I had there to get where I need to go,” he said. “To the front of the crowd to see the dynamic between the police and the protesters, because nobody wants to see the backs of people’s heads from a far-off distance.”
Sullivan was previously arrested in June for organizing a Provo, Utah protest that resulted in one person being shot. Sullivan is currently in custody in Tooele County, Utah on a US Marshals hold request.