Hero or Hungry? CNN Makes Embarrassing Gaffe by Claiming Ted Lieu Grabbed “Crowbar” Instead of Energy Bar During U.S. Capitol Riots

By Christopher Boyle
Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California, an Air Force veteran and former prosecutor, had reportedly “grabbed a crowbar” when forced to evacuate his office, according to CNN, presumably doing so to bravely defend himself as riotous mobs of Trump supporters staged an insurrection and breached the Capitol Building on January 6. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

NEW YORK, NY – Major news network CNN was forced to make a correction after an embarrassing gaffe where they claimed that a Congressman in the midst of the U.S. Capitol riots had valiantly grabbed a weapon to defend himself, when in reality it was actually just snack to tide him over until police restored order.

“Lieu was forced to evacuate his office in the Cannon Office Building as insurrectionists converged on the Capitol. Grabbing a crowbar in his office, Lieu said he and his chief of staff called the top aide to Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline while wandering the halls and asked if they could hunker down in Cicilline’s office in the Rayburn House Office Building,” the CNN report originally said.

Someone at CNN made a wee little mistake, however, as Lieu had not grabbed a crowbar – which would be an odd thing to find in the U.S. Capitol – but instead a “ProBar,” a plant-based organic energy bar.

Once the goof had been discovered, CNN immediately posted a correction to the story – entitled “How a swift impeachment was born under siege” – where they apologized for their error.

“CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Rep. Ted Lieu grabbed a crowbar before leaving his office. He grabbed a ProBar energy bar,” read a disclaimer added to the bottom of the article.

After grabbing his snack, Lieu found safe refuge from the violent rioters in Rep. Cicilline’s office. The flavor of Rep. Lieu’s ProBar has not yet been revealed as of press time.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

