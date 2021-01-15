CrimeLocalSociety

Former Marion County Elementary School Employee Arrested For Lewd & Lascivious Conduct On Female Student

By Jessica Mcfadyen
LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS
MARION COUNTY, FL – On Thursday, January 14, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested Juvenal Gomez, 58, for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct on a Romeo Elementary Student.

According to detectives, on November 20, 2020, School Resource Officer, Cpl. Hewett received information that a student was inappropriately touched by a para-professional, Juvenal Gomez. The victim stated Gomez, while sitting beside her at a table, put his hand up her skirt.

He also provided the student a blue “peso” (given to students for good behavior) that contained his personal phone number on it and the word “kitten”.  Due to the allegations, Marion County Public Schools Officials terminated Gomez on November 20, 2020, while MCSO detectives continued the investigation.

MCSO detectives
Based on victim and witness statements, Gomez was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail, where he is being held with no bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
