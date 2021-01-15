Former Marion County Elementary School Employee Arrested For Lewd & Lascivious Conduct On Female Student

Based on victim and witness statements, Juvenal Gomez, 58, was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail, for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct on a Romeo Elementary Student. Gomez is being held with no bond.

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Thursday, January 14, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested Juvenal Gomez, 58, for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct on a Romeo Elementary Student.

According to detectives, on November 20, 2020, School Resource Officer, Cpl. Hewett received information that a student was inappropriately touched by a para-professional, Juvenal Gomez. The victim stated Gomez, while sitting beside her at a table, put his hand up her skirt.

He also provided the student a blue “peso” (given to students for good behavior) that contained his personal phone number on it and the word “kitten”. Due to the allegations, Marion County Public Schools Officials terminated Gomez on November 20, 2020, while MCSO detectives continued the investigation.

